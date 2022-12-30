Broncos Place TE Greg Dulcich On Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos officially placed TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Dulcich, 22, was selected by the Broncos with the No.80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

In 2022, Dulcich appeared in 10 games and recorded 33 receptions for 411 yards (12.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.