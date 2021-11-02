Broncos Place TE Noah Fant On COVID-19 List

Per Field Yates, the Broncos are placing TE Noah Fant on the COVID-19 list.

This puts Fant’s availability for Week 9 against the Cowboys in question.

Fant, 23, was the No. 20 overall pick by the Broncos out of Iowa. He was considered to be one of the top tight end prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fant is in the third year of a four-year, $12,590,728 rookie contract that includes $7,176,892 signing bonus. The Broncos will have a fifth-year option on Fant for the 2023 season to decide on in 2022.

In 2021, Fant has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and caught 37 of 53 targets for 320 yards and three touchdowns.