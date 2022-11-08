Broncos Placing C Lloyd Cushenberry On IR, Promoting S Anthony Harris

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are placing C Lloyd Cushenberry on injured reserve with a groin injury.

He’ll miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve before he’s eligible to return to play.

Denver also promoted S Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster to take the open roster spot.

Cushenberry, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-American honors his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 83 pick in the third round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,655,988 rookie contract that includes a $946,174 signing bonus.

In 2022, Cushenberry has appeared in eight games and made eight starts at center for the Broncos. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 29 center out of 38 qualifying players.

Harris, 31, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before eventually being called up in December.

From there, Harris re-signed with the Vikings as a restricted free agent in 2019. He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when the Vikings franchised him.

Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Eagles last year and returned to Philadelphia on another one-year deal this past March.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 72 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections.