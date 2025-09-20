Broncos Placing LB Dre Greenlaw On IR, Elevate Two Players

Adam Schefter reports the Broncos are placing LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve due to his quad injury.

Denver is also elevating LB Garret Wallow and FB Adam Prentice to their active roster for Week 3.

This means that Greenlaw will miss at least the next four games as he attempts to recover.

It was believed he suffered a torn quad during offseason workouts, but surgery was not required.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos this offseason.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.