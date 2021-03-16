Broncos Placing Second-Round Tenders On RFA WR Tim Patrick & LB Alexander Johnson

The Denver Broncos are placing second-round tenders on restricted free agent LB Alexander Johnson and WR Tim Patrick, according to Ryan O’Halloran.

The second-round tender is projected to cost around $3.384 million for the 2021 season and ensures that they would get a second-round pick should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

Patrick, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract each of the past two seasons.

In 2020, Patrick appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 51 passes for 742 yards (14.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Johnson, 29, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver re-signed Johnson to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he’s been on the roster ever since.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 124 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 22 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.