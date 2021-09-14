Broncos Placing WR Jerry Jeudy On IR, Promoting WR Kendall Hinton

The Denver Broncos are placing WR Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve and promoting WR Kendall Hinton to their active roster, according to Troy Renck.

Recent reports mentioned that Jeudy is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1.

Jeudy, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included a $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in 2023.

In 2021, Jeudy has appeared in one game for the Broncos and caught six passes for 72 yards.