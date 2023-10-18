Broncos Promote WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey From Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos promoted WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad to the active roster, per Mike Klis.

Denver also re-signed WR Michael Bandy to their practice squad.

Humphrey, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He spent time on and off of their roster this season before ultimately being released in November. He then caught on with the Broncos but was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2023, Humphrey has appeared in six games and recorded four receptions on five targets for 26 yards (6.5 YPC) and one touchdown.