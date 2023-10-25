Broncos Promote WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Sign WR Michael Bandy To PS

The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that they’ve signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster and re-signed WR Michael Bandy back to their practice squad.

Here’s the Broncos’ updated practice squad:

  1. RB Tyler Badie
  2. QB Ben DiNucci
  3. DB Art Green
  4. DE Marcus Haynes
  5. DT Jordan Jackson
  6. T Demontrey Jacobs
  7. DB Devon Key
  8. NT Tyler Lancaster
  9. DT P.J. Mustipher
  10. T Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (International)
  11. G William Sherman
  12. WR Phillip Dorsett
  13. TE Lucas Krull
  14. WR David Sills
  15. LB Ben Niemann
  16. WR Tre’Quan Smith
  17. WR Michael Bandy

Humphrey, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021. 

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He spent time on and off of their roster this season before ultimately being released in November. He then caught on with the Broncos and has been on and off of their roster this season. 

In 2023, Humphrey has appeared in six games and recorded four receptions on five targets for 26 yards (6.5 YPC) and one touchdown. 

