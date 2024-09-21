Broncos Promoting Two Players

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are elevating RB Tyler Badie and DB Tanner McCalister for Week 3’s game against the Buccaneers.

Chris Tomasson adds Denver is signing WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster from the practice squad.

Badie, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after.

Denver signed Badie to their active roster off Balimtore’s practice squad in 2022 and he was later among the final roster cuts after training camp in 2023. The Broncos re-signed him to a futures contract following the season but he was again cut after training camp before signing back to their practice squad.

In 2024, Badie has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded one carry for 16 yards along with one reception for two yards.