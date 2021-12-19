Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Carted Off On Backboard

Update:

Broncos HC Vic Fangio announced that QB Teddy Bridgewater will stay at the hospital overnight for further evaluation, but so far everything has checked out well regarding the concussion he suffered.

Evan Washburn of CBS reported that Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater is conscious and has movement in all extremities and is being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was placed on a stabilizing board and carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Bridgewater’s head slammed to the ground after taking an airborne hit.

Drew Lock has replaced Bridgewater at quarterback for Denver.

This is clearly a scary and concerning situation for Bridgewater. We’ll post updates as the news is available.

Bridgewater, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos this past offseason.

