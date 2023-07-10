Broncos RB Javonte Williams Expects To Be Cleared For Start Of Training Camp

Broncos RB Javonte Williams told reporters the plan is for him to be cleared from last year’s knee injury for the start of training camp.

“I mean, that’s the plan. I feel like I’m ready to go,” Williams said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

However, Williams added the team has the final say and he will continue to consult with team doctors regarding being at full speed. Williams tore multiple ligaments in his knee last October, including his ACL.

“It’s just all about the evaluation, how the Broncos feel about it,” Williams said. “… Just seeing how I feel, moving, just trying to get my speed back to normal, things like that.”

The Broncos have been optimistic about Williams’ return even though it can take time for players coming off of major knee injuries to return to peak performance, even if they’re cleared to play.

The standard return for a torn ACL is between nine to 12 months, but it can be more complicated when other damage is involved, which is the case for Williams.

Still, considering training camp is just a couple of weeks away, this level of optimism from Williams is notable.

Williams, 23, was named second-team All-ACC as a junior at North Carolina despite splitting time with RB Michael Carter. The Broncos drafted Williams with pick No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Williams is entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,865,752 million with a signing bonus of $3,807,819 million.

In 2022, Williams appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded 47 rush attempts for 204 yards and no touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes on 22 targets for 76 yards.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.