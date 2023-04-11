Broncos Re-Sign ERFA OT Quinn Bailey

Broncos OT Quinn Bailey officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender for the 2023 season on Tuesday. 

Arizona State

Bailey, 27, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Bailey has been on and off of the Broncos’ roster ever since. He’ll be a restricted free agent in 2024. 

In 2022, Bailey appeared in eight games for the Broncos and made one start for them.

