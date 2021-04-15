Broncos Re-Sign ERFA WR Diontae Spencer

The Broncos have re-signed exclusive rights free agent WR Diontae Spencer, per his agent.

Spencer, 29, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months.

After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Denver re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last year.

In 2020, Spencer appeared in 11 games and recorded three receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns to go along with three rushing attempts for 19 yards. He also recorded 281 yards as a kickoff return specialist and 253 yards and a touchdown as a punt returner.