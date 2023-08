Broncos Re-Sign Three, Place Three On IR

The Denver Broncos have re-signed DL Mike Purcell, CB Fabian Moreau and OT Quinn Bailey to their active roster on Thursday.

The Broncos also placed CB K’Waun Williams, S P.J. Locke and OT Alex Palczewski on injured reserve.

Purcell, 32, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2013. He bounced on and off the team’s practice squad before making San Francisco’s active roster for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The 49ers waived Purcell shortly after re-signing him to a one-year exclusive rights deal and was claimed by the Rams. After having brief stints on the Bears, Patriots, Panthers and Chiefs, he signed on with the Broncos in 2019. He signed a three-year, $14.8 million deal in 2020 but was cut loose in August of last year before re-signing a few days later.

Denver released Purcell this week.

In 2022, Purcell appeared in all 17 games and recorded 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.