Broncos Re-Signing LB Justin Strnad, No Longer Joining Panthers

According to Mike Garafolo, linebacker Justin Strnad has elected to re-sign with the Broncos to a one-year deal instead of signing with the Panthers.

Earlier today, Carolina was reportedly set to sign Strnad, but he’s apparently had a change of heart and wants to remain in Denver.

Strnad, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. He concluded a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Strnad appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded five total tackles.