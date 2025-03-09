Broncos Re-Signing QB Jarrett Stidham

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are re-signing Jarrett Stidham to be their backup quarterback behind Bo Nix.

Rapoport adds that Stidham receives a two-year, $12 million deal with $7 million guaranteed.

Stidham previously mentioned that he was open to re-signing with the Broncos.

“Yeah, for sure,” Stidham said, via Chris Tomasson. “I’ve really enjoyed my time (in Denver), but I really haven’t given it much thought. So we’ll see whenever that time comes.”

Stidham, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $3,156,112 rookie contract that included a $636,112 signing bonus.

Stidham was traded to the Raiders in 2022 and finished out the season in Las Vegas. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Broncos before the 2023 season.

In 2023, Stidham appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.