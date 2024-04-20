Broncos Received Calls About WR Courtland Sutton, Have No Plans To Trade Him

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about WR Courtland Sutton, who is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract situation.

Fowler adds that the team has no plans to trade Sutton despite his unhappiness with his current deal. He is set to make a $13 million base salary with $2 million guaranteed.

He has come up in trade rumors over the past two offseasons with his contract being a potential factor in facilitating a trade.

Sutton, 28, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

He’s due base salaries of $13 million and $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 59 passes on 90 targets for 772 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sutton and the Broncos as the news is available.