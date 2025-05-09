Broncos Release P Matt Haack & LS Zach Triner

The Denver Broncos officially released P Matt Haack and LS Zach Triner on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Haack, 31, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals. He was let go in August and most recently caught on with the Browns as a replacement punter due to injury. He signed on with the Giants in October.

Denver singed him to a one-year deal in March.

In 2024, Haack appeared in four games for the Giants and punted 21 times for 988 yards (47.0 YPP) and downed nine kicks inside the 20.