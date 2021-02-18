Broncos Releasing DT Kyle Peko

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos notified NT Kyle Peko they are releasing him on Thursday.

Peko opted out of the 2020 season, due to his wife battling cancer a few years ago.

Klis says that Kep passed his physical and intends to keep playing.

Peko, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Peko was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster for a few years before signing on with Bills during the 2018 season. He returned to Buffalo on a futures contract in 2019 before being waived and later claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis later waived Peko before re-signing him to their practice squad. Denver signed Peko off of the Colts’ practice squad late in the year.

In 2019, Peko has appeared in four games for the Bills and two games for the Broncos, recording five total tackles and no sacks.