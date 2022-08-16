Broncos Releasing Five Players

The Denver Broncos announced five cuts as they trimmed their roster down to 85 prior to the deadline on Tuesday.

The full list of players being released includes:

RB Max Borghi TE Rodney Williams S Jamar Johnson WR Travis Fulgham WR Kaden Davis

Fulgham, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Fulgham to their practice squad before waiving him during camp in 2020. He was later claimed off waivers by the Packers but cut again.

The Eagles claimed him and after an early-season stint on the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad before releasing him, at which point he briefly joined the Dolphins and Broncos.

In 2021, Fulgham appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded no statistics.

Borghi, 22, was twice named honorable mention All-Pac 12 and led Washington State in rushing in 2019 and 2021.

He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Borghi appeared in 39 games for Washington State with 28 starts. He recorded 369 rush attempts for 2,158 yards (5.8 YPC) and 32 touchdowns, as well as 156 receptions for 1,134 yards and nine more touchdowns.