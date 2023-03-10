Broncos Releasing G Graham Glasgow

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are releasing veteran G Graham Glasgow on Friday.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Glasgow will free up $11 million of available cap space while creating $3 million in dead money.

Glasgow, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.038 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos in 2020 that includes $26 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Glasgow appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and started 13 at guard.