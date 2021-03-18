Broncos Rescinding Tender On Phillip Lindsay

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay‘s agent says the team is deciding to rescind the original round tender placed on his client.

After great conversations with the @Broncos, it's been mutually decided that rescinding the RFA Tender is best for both Phillip Lindsay and the team. It's been a great 3 years in Denver for @I_CU_boy. Nothing beats seeing @EmpowerField rocking as it did when #30 broke a long run. — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 18, 2021

Lindsay was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. The original round tender placed on him would have given Denver the right of first refusal had any team signed Lindsay to an offer sheet.

Instead, Lindsay will now have the chance to test the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Lindsay, 26, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay is a restricted free agent in 2021, and was placed on injured reserve in December due to knee and hip injuries.

In 2020, Lindsay appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and rushed for 506 yards on 118 attempts (4.3 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 28 yards receiving and one touchdown.