Broncos Restructure WR Courtland Sutton’s Contract

The Denver Broncos restructured WR Courtland Sutton‘s contract, creating $9.5 million in cap space, according to Mike Klis.

Denver converted $11.875 million of Sutton’s $13 million salary into a signing bonus.

Denver recently signed CB Patrick Surtain II to a massive extension and needed some extra wiggle room financially.

Sutton was the subject of trade talks this offseason but Denver chose to stand pat after trading WR Jerry Jeudy to the Browns and letting veteran WR Tim Patrick walk.

The Broncos have added $1.5 million in new incentives to Sutton’s contract last month.

Sutton, 28, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $13 million and $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 59 passes on 90 targets for 772 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.