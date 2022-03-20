Broncos Restructure WR Courtland Sutton’s Deal For $7.9M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Broncos have restructured WR Courtland Sutton‘s deal to create $7.875 million in additional cap space.

Denver converted $10.5 million of Sutton’s base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remainder of the deal.

They did the same thing with fellow WR Tim Patrick this weekend as well and have cleared a big chunk of cap space to operate with.

Sutton, 26, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

In 2021, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and caught 58 passes on 98 targets for 776 yards and two touchdowns.