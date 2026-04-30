Packers Picking Up DE Lukas Van Ness’ Fifth-Year Option

Matt Schneidman reports the Packers are exercising DE Lukas Van Ness‘ fifth-year option for 2027.

Per Over The Cap, Van Ness’ fifth-year option for 2027 will cost $13,752,000.

Van Ness, 24, was the 13th overall pick by the Packers out of Iowa in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $17,388,096 contract that includes a $9,645,888 signing bonus and will carry a $5,532,576 cap figure for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Van Ness appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 19 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Check out our 2027 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for more updates.