Here’s our 2027 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2023 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.
2027 Fifth-Year Option Tracker
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|Option Salary
|Decision
|1
|CAR
|Bryce Young
|QB
|$25,904,000
|Exercised
|2
|HOU
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|$25,904,000
|Exercised
|3
|HOU
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DE
|$21,512,000
|Extension
|4
|IND
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|$22,483,000
|5
|SEA
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|$21,161,000
|Exercised
|6
|ARI
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|$19,072,000
|Exercised
|7
|NO
|Tyree Wilson
|DE
|$14,475,000
|Declined
|8
|ATL
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|$11,323,000
|Exercised
|9
|PHI
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|$27,127,000
|Exercised
|10
|CHI
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|$19,072,000
|Exercised
|11
|TEN
|Peter Skoronski
|G
|$19,072,000
|Exercised
|12
|DET
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|$15,493,000
|Exercised
|13
|GB
|Lukas Van Ness
|LB
|$13,752,000
|Exercised
|14
|PIT
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|$19,072,000
|15
|NYJ
|Will McDonald IV
|LB
|$13,752,000
|Exercised
|16
|LAR
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|$12,633,000
|17
|NE
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|$18,119,000
|Exercised
|18
|DET
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|$21,925,000
|Declined
|19
|TB
|Calijah Kancey
|DE
|$14,475,000
|Exercised
|20
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|$23,852,000
|Extension
|21
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|$18,000,000
|Exercised
|22
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|$27,298,000
|Exercised
|23
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|$18,000,000
|Exercised
|24
|NYG
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|$12,633,000
|25
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|$8,162,000
|Exercised
|26
|NYJ
|Mazi Smith
|DT
|$13,931,000
|Declined
|27
|JAX
|Anton Harrison
|OT
|$19,072,000
|Exercised
|28
|CIN
|Myles Murphy
|DE
|$14,475,000
|Declined
|29
|NO
|Bryan Breese
|DT
|$13,931,000
|Exercised
|30
|PHI
|Nolan Smith
|DE
|$13,931,000
|Exercised
|31
|KC
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|DE
|$14,475,000
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