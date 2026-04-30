Here’s our 2027 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2023 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.

2027 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

Pick Team Player Pos. Option Salary Decision 1 CAR Bryce Young QB $25,904,000 Exercised 2 HOU C.J. Stroud QB $25,904,000 Exercised 3 HOU Will Anderson Jr. DE $21,512,000 Extension 4 IND Anthony Richardson QB $22,483,000 5 SEA Devon Witherspoon CB $21,161,000 Exercised 6 ARI Paris Johnson Jr. OT $19,072,000 Exercised 7 NO Tyree Wilson DE $14,475,000 Declined 8 ATL Bijan Robinson RB $11,323,000 Exercised 9 PHI Jalen Carter DT $27,127,000 Exercised 10 CHI Darnell Wright OT $19,072,000 Exercised 11 TEN Peter Skoronski G $19,072,000 Exercised 12 DET Jahmyr Gibbs RB $15,493,000 Exercised 13 GB Lukas Van Ness LB $13,752,000 Exercised 14 PIT Broderick Jones OT $19,072,000 15 NYJ Will McDonald IV LB $13,752,000 Exercised 16 LAR Emmanuel Forbes CB $12,633,000

17 NE Christian Gonzalez CB $18,119,000 Exercised 18 DET Jack Campbell LB $21,925,000 Declined 19 TB Calijah Kancey DE $14,475,000 Exercised 20 SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR $23,852,000 Extension 21 LAC Quentin Johnston WR $18,000,000 Exercised 22 BAL Zay Flowers WR $27,298,000 Exercised 23 MIN Jordan Addison WR $18,000,000 Exercised 24 NYG Deonte Banks CB $12,633,000 25 BUF Dalton Kincaid TE $8,162,000 Exercised 26 NYJ Mazi Smith DT $13,931,000 Declined 27 JAX Anton Harrison OT $19,072,000 Exercised 28 CIN Myles Murphy DE $14,475,000 Declined 29 NO Bryan Breese DT $13,931,000 Exercised 30 PHI Nolan Smith DE $13,931,000 Exercised 31 KC Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE $14,475,000