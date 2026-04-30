2027 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

By
Tony Camino
-

Here’s our 2027 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2023 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.

2027 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

Pick Team Player Pos. Option Salary Decision
1 CAR Bryce Young QB $25,904,000 Exercised
2 HOU C.J. Stroud QB $25,904,000 Exercised
3 HOU Will Anderson Jr. DE $21,512,000 Extension
4 IND Anthony Richardson QB $22,483,000  
5 SEA Devon Witherspoon CB $21,161,000 Exercised
6 ARI Paris Johnson Jr. OT $19,072,000 Exercised
7 NO Tyree Wilson DE $14,475,000 Declined
8 ATL Bijan Robinson RB $11,323,000 Exercised
9 PHI Jalen Carter DT $27,127,000 Exercised
10 CHI Darnell Wright OT $19,072,000 Exercised
11 TEN Peter Skoronski G $19,072,000 Exercised
12 DET Jahmyr Gibbs RB $15,493,000 Exercised
13 GB Lukas Van Ness LB $13,752,000 Exercised
14 PIT Broderick Jones OT $19,072,000  
15 NYJ Will McDonald IV LB $13,752,000 Exercised
16 LAR Emmanuel Forbes CB $12,633,000  

 

 

17 NE Christian Gonzalez CB $18,119,000 Exercised
18 DET Jack Campbell LB $21,925,000 Declined
19 TB Calijah Kancey DE $14,475,000 Exercised
20 SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR $23,852,000 Extension
21 LAC Quentin Johnston WR $18,000,000 Exercised
22 BAL Zay Flowers WR $27,298,000 Exercised
23 MIN Jordan Addison WR $18,000,000 Exercised
24 NYG Deonte Banks CB $12,633,000  
25 BUF Dalton Kincaid TE $8,162,000 Exercised
26 NYJ Mazi Smith DT $13,931,000 Declined
27 JAX Anton Harrison OT $19,072,000 Exercised
28 CIN Myles Murphy DE $14,475,000 Declined
29 NO Bryan Breese DT $13,931,000 Exercised
30 PHI Nolan Smith DE $13,931,000 Exercised
31 KC Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE $14,475,000  

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply