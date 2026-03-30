Jaguars Will Pick Up RT Anton Harrison’s Fifth-Year Option

Per Ryan O’Halloran, Jaguars GM James Gladstone says they will pick up RT Anton Harrison‘s fifth-year option for 2027.

According to Over The Cap, Harrison’s fifth-year option for 2027 will cost $19,072,000, and he’s scheduled to carry a cap number of $4,199,530 in 2026.

Harrison, 24, was a first-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He signed a four-year, $13,198,522 rookie deal through 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $2,549,799 in 2026.

In 2025, Harrison appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and made 15 starts at right tackle.