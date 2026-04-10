Falcons Exercise RB Bijan Robinson’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Jonathan Jones, the Falcons have exercised RB Bijan Robinson‘s fifth-year option for 2027 on Friday.

Jones notes that this is considered a placeholder for a long-term extension that should be finalized before the start of the 2026 season.

During the annual league meetings, new Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said they likely won’t focus on extensions for WR Drake London and Robinson until after the draft.

Robinson, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $21,958,544 rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.

He’ll make a salary of $11.32 million under the fifth-year option in 2027.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed 287 times for 1,478 yards (5.1 YPC). He also caught 79 passes for 820 yards with 11 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Falcons as the news becomes available.