Seahawks Exercise Fifth-Year Options For WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba & CB Devon Witherspoon

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that they’ve exercised fifth-year options for WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CB Devon Witherspoon.

The @Seahawks have exercised the 5th Year Options for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) March 21, 2026

Witherspoon’s fifth-year options for the 2027 season is expected to cost the Seahawks around n at around $21.2M since he’s made more than one Pro Bowl (three) on the initial ballot. For JSN, the number is about $23.85M as he’s had one initial-ballot Pro Bowl. Those are fully guaranteed.

Smith-Njigba looks to be the next $40 million-per-year receiver after being named the Offensive Player of the Year for 2025 and helping his team win the Super Bowl.

Smith-Njigba, 23, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

He signed a four-year, $14,417,308 contract that includes a $7,485,316 signing bonus and carried a $3,931,993 cap figure for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Smith-Njigba appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 119 of 163 targets for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Witherspoon, 25, was a three-year starter at Illinois and was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big 10 following his senior season.

The Seahawks selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed Witherspoon to a four-year, $31,861,152 deal through 2026 with a $20,171,748 signing bonus. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026 and carry a cap number of $10,137,639.

In 2025, Witherspoon appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 72 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and seven passes defended.