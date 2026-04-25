Saints Won’t Exercise Fifth-Year Option For DE Tyree Wilson

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said Saturday the team is not picking up new DE Tyree Wilson‘s fifth-year option after trading for him, per Katherine Terrell.

“It’s a one-year trial and we’ll see how it goes,” Loomis said.

The fifth-year option would have been $14.475 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

New Orleans moved up from the seventh to the fifth to acquire Wilson. He’ll play edge rusher.

Wilson, 25, earned first-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He transferred to Texas Tech from Texas A&M following his freshman year.

The Raiders selected Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $27,018,813 contract that includes a $16,650,045 signing bonus and carried a $4,912,511 cap figure for the 2023 season.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Raiders, making three starts and recording 35 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a pass defense.