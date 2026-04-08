Texans Exercise Fifth-Year Options For QB C.J. Stroud & DE Will Anderson

According to Field Yates, the Texans have exercised QB C.J. Stroud and DE Will Anderson‘s fifth-year options for 2027.

Stroud’s option is projected to be worth $25.904 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season, while Anderson is due $21.512 million.

Stroud is eligible for a new contract for the first time, and while it’s long been expected to be a foregone conclusion, there’s now some concern given his struggles since his exceptional rookie year.

Still, Texans GM Nick Caserio called any trade speculation around Stroud “moronic,” so it certainly seems like the organization remains high on the former No. 3 pick. They will now have him under contract for an additional year.

In recent weeks, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said they have discussed a potential blockbuster contract extension for Anderson.

Anderson was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2025 and has become one of the better pass rushers in the league. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal with a fifth-year option for 2027, but Houston is looking to lock him up on a multi-year deal.

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson signed a four-year, $180 million extension last season, which could be a reference point for Anderson’s negotiations considering his age and production.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option worth $25.904 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Stroud appeared in 14 games for the Texans and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Anderson, 24, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.

The Texans traded up to No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL draft to select Anderson.

Anderson signed a four-year, $35,212,827 contract with the Texans that included a $22,609,328 signing bonus. Houston will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Anderson in 2026.

In 2025, Anderson appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 54 tackles,20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three pass defenses.