Eagles Signed First-Round WR Makai Lemon

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have signed first-round WR Makai Lemon.

Philadelphia was proactive trading up to get Lemon, and they were proactive getting him to sign his slotted rookie contract.

He’s the first 2026 NFL draft pick to sign. Here’s the rest of Philadelphia’s draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 20 Makai Lemon WR Signed 2 54 Eli Stowers TE 3 68 Markel Bell T 5 178 Cole Payton QB 6 207 Micah Morris G 7 244 Cole Wisniewski S 7 251 Uar Bernard DT 7 252 Keyshawn James-Newby DE



Lemon, 21, was a former five-star recruit who initially committed to Oklahoma but eventually flipped to USC. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2025 as the nation’s best receiver. Lemon was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 and a first-team selection in 2025.

He declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Eagles traded up to select him with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round. He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $20,810,658 that includes an $11.595 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2030 season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

During his three-year career at USC, Lemon appeared in 33 games, making 17 starts. He tallied 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.