Broncos Restructuring Contracts Of DL Zach Allen & G Ben Powers

According to Field Yates, the Broncos are restructuring the contracts of DL Zach Allen and G Ben Powers to save just under $20 million in cap space.

Allen, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals out of Boston College back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.3 million.

The Broncos signed Allen to a three-year, $45.75 million deal in 2023 when he was testing the free agent market for the first time.

In 2023, Allen appeared in 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 60 tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble.

Powers, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He finished out a four-year, $3,217,532 contract that included a $697,532 signing bonus, $697,532 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $804,383.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Broncos.

In 2023, Powers appeared in and started 17 games for the Broncos at guard.