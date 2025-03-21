Broncos Rework OLB Jonathon Cooper’s Contract To Create $3.2M In Cap

According to Parker Gabriel, the Broncos converted OLB Jonathon Cooper‘s $4 million roster bonus into a signing bonus on Friday to clear $3.2 million in cap space for 2025.

Denver also added a voidable year to Cooper’s contract for 2029.

Cooper, 26, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November.

In 2024, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 58 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.