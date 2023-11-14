Broncos S Kareem Jackson Activated From Suspension

The Denver Broncos announced they’ve activated S Kareem Jackson from the reserve/suspended list on Tuesday.

S Kareem Jackson has been activated from the Reserve/Suspended list. 📰 » https://t.co/AeA8gABJp5 pic.twitter.com/ImUY4cG1FT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 15, 2023

Jackson has served his two-game suspension for repeated unnecessary roughness penalties after initially being set to serve four games.

He’s been fined four times for unnecessary roughness penalties so far this season and was flagged against the Packers for a helmet-to-helmet hit. Jackson was also ejected.

Jackson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in seven games and recorded 42 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections.