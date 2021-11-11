Broncos Sign CB Duke Dawson To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, Broncos signed CB Duke Dawson to their practice squad on Thursday.
Denver’s practice squad now includes:
- OT Quinn Bailey
- TE Shaun Beyer
- T Drew Himmelman
- DE Marquiss Spencer
- WR Seth Williams
- DE Jonathan Harris
- WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
- WR Rico Gafford
- LB Pita Taumoepenu
- G Deion Calhoun
- LB Barrington Wade
- RB Damarea Crockett
- LB Curtis Robinson
- OT Casey Tucker
- LB Avery Williamson
- DB Duke Dawson
Dawson, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018 after New England traded up with the Buccaneers. The Patriots traded Dawson to the Broncos last year for a sixth-round pick.
He is in the last year of a four-year, $2,734,056 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,127,028 this season. Denver elected to cut him loose earlier this week.
In 2020, Dawson appeared in 12 games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions for the Broncos.
