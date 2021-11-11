Broncos Sign CB Duke Dawson To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, Broncos signed CB Duke Dawson to their practice squad on Thursday.

Dawson, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018 after New England traded up with the Buccaneers. The Patriots traded Dawson to the Broncos last year for a sixth-round pick.

He is in the last year of a four-year, $2,734,056 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,127,028 this season. Denver elected to cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2020, Dawson appeared in 12 games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions for the Broncos.