Broncos Sign CB Essang Bassey To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos announced that they are signing CB Essang Bassey to their practice squad.

The following is the team’s full list of practice squad players:

Bassey, 24, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest following the 2020 NFL Draft. Bassey made the active roster coming out of camp his first two years but was waived in December and claimed by the Chargers.

For his career, Bassey has appeared in two games for the Broncos and Chargers and recorded one total tackle.