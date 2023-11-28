Broncos Sign DB Dallin Leavitt To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos officially signed DB Dallin Leavitt to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Leavitt tried out for the Broncos on Modnay and it looks like things went well enough for him to get an offer from the team.

Leavitt, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Utah State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders.

Las Vegas waived Leavitt coming out of training camp and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was eventually called up towards the end of the 2018 season and returned to the Raiders on a one-year contract.

Leavitt joined the Packers last year on a one-year contract and returned to the team this past April. However, Green Bay opted to waive him last week.

In 2023, Leavitt appeared in 10 games for the Packers and racked up two tackles.