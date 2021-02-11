Broncos Sign DT Isaiah Mack To Futures Deal

The Denver Broncos have signed DT Isaiah Mack to a futures contract on Thursday, according to Ryan O’Halloran.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Mack, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack last year and he was claimed by the Patriots. He was on and off of their practice squad.

In 2020, Mack appeared in six games for the Titans and two games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.