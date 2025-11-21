Broncos Sign K Wil Lutz To Three-Year Extension

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Broncos and kicker Wil Lutz have agreed to a three-year contract extension on Friday.

The new contract will keep Lutz under team control through the 2028 season.

Lutz, 31, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2016. He agreed to a three-year, $1.62 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived as they cut their roster down.

The Saints signed him to a contract a few days later and he played out his rookie contract in New Orleans. Lutz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $20.25 million extension.

He made a base salary of $3.4 million in 2022 and was set to make the same in the final year of his deal in 2023 when he was traded to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick. Lutz returned to the Broncos last year on a two-year extension.

In 2025, Lutz has appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and converted 17 of 20 field goal attempts (85 percent) to go along with all 24 extra point tries.