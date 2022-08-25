Broncos Sign LB Jeremiah Gemmel, Waive LB Barrington Wade

Per Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed LB Jeremiah Gemmel to the roster.

In a corresponding move, they waived LB Barrington Wade with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be cut later on with an injury settlement.

Wade, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa in 2021. He signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore opted to waive him in August and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos. Denver waived him during the season and re-signed him to the practice squad, bounced back and forth between there and the active roster a couple of times.

Denver re-signed Wade to a futures deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Wade appeared in four games for the Broncos, but did not record a statistic.

During his college career at Iowa, Wade recorded 23 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of 14 games and three seasons.

Gemmel, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina following the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco waived him during roster cuts.

During his four-year college career, Gemmel recorded 236 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one recovery, three interceptions and nine pass deflections in 38 games.