Broncos Sign LS Zach Triner

The Denver Broncos have signed LS Zach Triner, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

Triner, 34, originally signed on with the Jets to a futures contract as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption University in January of 2017. The Jets elected to cut him a few months later and he eventually signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After Green Bay waived Triner at the start of the 2019 season, he agreed to join the Buccaneers’ practice squad and remained there for five full seasons before being let go in November 2024.

Triner caught on with the Dolphins for a brief stint but was released in December.

In 2024, Triner appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers and Dolphins.