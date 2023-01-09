Broncos Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that they’ve signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2023 season.
The full list includes:
- WR Victor Bolden
- G Parker Ferguson
- CB Faion Hicks
- CB Delonte Hood
- DB Devon Key
- RB Tyreik McAllister
- OLB Wyatt Ray
- OL Hunter Thedford
- LB Ray Wilborn
Ray, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad.
Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and Jets’ practice squads. New York signed him to a futures contract this offseason but elected to cut him loose.
He then had a brief stint with the Titans before joining the Bengals in 2021 before signing on with the Jaguars in June. He was cut coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.
In 2022, Ray appeared in three games for the Titans and Broncos, recording three tackles.
