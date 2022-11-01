Broncos Sign OLB Zach McCloud To Practice Squad

According to his agent Brett Tessler, the Broncos are signing OLB Zach McCloud to their practice squad.

The Denver Broncos just signed my client Zach McCloud (OLB, UM) to their practice squad. Was with the Minnesota Vikings this preseason. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) November 1, 2022

McCloud, 24, went undrafted out of Miami in 2021 before catching on with the Vikings.

He was later among the team’s roster cuts ahead of the 2022 season.

During his six seasons at Miami, McCloud racked up 192 tackles, ten sacks, and three forced fumbles.