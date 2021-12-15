Broncos Sign S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix & WR Travis Fulgham To P-Squad

The Denver Broncos announced that they’ve signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and WR Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:

  1. T Quinn Bailey
  2. TE Shaun Beyer
  3. T Drew Himmelman
  4. DE Marquiss Spencer
  5. WR Seth Williams 
  6. DE Jonathan Harris
  7. WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
  8. WR Rico Gafford
  9. LB Pita Taumoepenu 
  10. LB Barrington Wade
  11. OT Casey Tucker
  12. LB Avery Williamson
  13. DB Duke Dawson (Injured)
  14. G Zack Johnson
  15. RB Kerrith Whyte
  16. WR Tyrie Cleveland
  17. S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
  18. WR Travis Fulgham

Clinton-Dix, 28, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019 before he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in 2020. Clinton-Dix most recently caught on with the Raiders practice squad in 2021.

In 2021, Clinton-Dix has appeared in two games for the Raiders and has not recorded any statistics.

