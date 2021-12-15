Broncos Sign S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix & WR Travis Fulgham To P-Squad

The Denver Broncos announced that they’ve signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and WR Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:
- T Quinn Bailey
- TE Shaun Beyer
- T Drew Himmelman
- DE Marquiss Spencer
- WR Seth Williams
- DE Jonathan Harris
- WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
- WR Rico Gafford
- LB Pita Taumoepenu
- LB Barrington Wade
- OT Casey Tucker
- LB Avery Williamson
- DB Duke Dawson (Injured)
- G Zack Johnson
- RB Kerrith Whyte
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
- WR Travis Fulgham
Clinton-Dix, 28, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.
Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019 before he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in 2020. Clinton-Dix most recently caught on with the Raiders practice squad in 2021.
In 2021, Clinton-Dix has appeared in two games for the Raiders and has not recorded any statistics.
