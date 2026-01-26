Broncos Sign Six Players To Futures Deals

The Denver Broncos have signed six players to futures contracts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following is a list of players Denver signed to futures deals:

Vaughn, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2023 out of Kansas State.

He signed a four-year, $3,973,336 rookie contract with the Cowboys, which included $133,336 guaranteed. Vaughn was in the third year of that deal when he was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed to the Broncos practice squad shortly after and spent the 2025 season there.

In 2024, Vaughn appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 18 yards receiving and no touchdowns.