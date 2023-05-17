Broncos Sign Third-Round LB Drew Sanders, Wrap Up 2023 Draft Class

The Denver Broncos have officially signed third-round LB Drew Sanders to a rookie contract, according to Mike Klis.

The team has now signed every member of their 2023 draft class.

Sanders, 21, won the National Championship with Alabama before transferring to Arkansas where he was named First-team All-American and First-team All-SEC.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that includes a $1,170,711 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,042,678 in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Sanders appeared in 27 games and recorded 136 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and one interception. He also forced three fumbles, had one recovery, and seven pass defenses.