Broncos Sign Third-Round WR Pat Bryant

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have agreed to terms with third-round WR Pat Bryant on a four-year rookie contract.

Denver has now signed two of its picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 20 Jahdae Barron CB 2 60 R.J. Harvey RB 3 74 Pat Bryant WR Signed 3 101 Sai’vion Jones EDGE 4 134 Que Robinson EDGE 6 216 Jeremy Crawshaw P 7 241 Caleb Lohner TE Signed

Bryant, 22, was a three-year starter at Illinois and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024. He was a three-star recruit and the 148th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Broncos are projected to sign Bryant to a four-year, $6,577,432 contract that includes a $1,423,588 signing bonus.

During his college career, Bryant appeared in 46 games and recorded 137 receptions for 2,095 yards (15.29 YPC) and 19 touchdowns.