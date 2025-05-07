Broncos Sign Third-Round WR Pat Bryant

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have agreed to terms with third-round WR Pat Bryant on a four-year rookie contract.
Denver has now signed two of its picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|20
|Jahdae Barron
|CB
|2
|60
|R.J. Harvey
|RB
|3
|74
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|Signed
|3
|101
|Sai’vion Jones
|EDGE
|4
|134
|Que Robinson
|EDGE
|6
|216
|Jeremy Crawshaw
|P
|7
|241
|Caleb Lohner
|TE
|Signed
Bryant, 22, was a three-year starter at Illinois and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024. He was a three-star recruit and the 148th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.
The Broncos are projected to sign Bryant to a four-year, $6,577,432 contract that includes a $1,423,588 signing bonus.
During his college career, Bryant appeared in 46 games and recorded 137 receptions for 2,095 yards (15.29 YPC) and 19 touchdowns.
