Broncos Sign Three Draft Picks Including Third-Round CB Riley Moss

The Denver Broncos have officially signed third-round CB Riley Moss to a rookie contract, according to Zac Stevens.

The Broncos have also signed sixth-round S J.L Skinner and seventh-round C Alex Forsyth to contracts.

This leaves just two outstanding picks for the Broncos:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 63 Marvin Mims WR 3 67 Drew Sanders LB 3 83 Riley Moss CB Signed 6 183 J.L. Skinner S Signed 7 257 Alex Forsyth C Signed

Moss, 23, was named First-team All-Big Ten twice for 2021 and 2022. He was also named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year in the Big Ten.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,447,488 rookie contract that includes a $961,809 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $990,452 in 2023.

During his five seasons at Iowa, Moss appeared in 43 games and recorded 158 tackles, 11 interceptions, three touchdowns, 26 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.