Broncos Sign WR Josh Hammond, Place WR Jalen Virgil On IR

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that they’ve signed WR Josh Hammond to a contract and placed WR Jalen Virgil on injured reserve.

This officially ends up Virgil’s 2023 season.

Hammond, 25, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad, where he rode out the season.

Jacksonville brought Hammond back on a futures deal for 2021 only to waive him again at the end of the preseason. From there, Hammond played for the Eagles and Patriots.

In 2021, Hammond appeared in two games for the Jaguars but did not record a reception or target.